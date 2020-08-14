New tech to help dams withstand natural disasters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thankachen Thottathil, a small-scale metal crusher businessman for more than 25 years who has worked for several industries and CIAL, has come up with new technology to make dams and bridges that can withstand natural disasters. According to him, a dam wall can be built at a certain distance from the existing Mullaperiyar Dam, by connecting both sides of the reservoir.

The first step is to build a dam wall on the reservoir up to the maximum allowed depth of water, which impedes rooting mud and other debris in the bottom. Use 120 mm granite powder by combining sized granite materials the mixture. Stir this with the help of specially prepared missionaries attached to the control valves from the bottom of the dam to the top through the iron pipe deposit and apply vibrations underwater.

This method will build the dam wall without cement or steel. He suggests that the technology can be used to make a new dam wall from the Mullaperiyar dam. The 3D animation of the same was made in association with IIT Palakkad, Dam Consultancy Palakkad and Cusat, Kochi.