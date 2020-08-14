STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trade union strike hits functioning of gas agency

Though the police provided security for the functioning as per our request, now it is also withdrawn following pressure by the union leaders.

LPG cylinders

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A widow running a gas agency in the city has come up with a complaint that trade union activists are not allowing her to run her firm. Following the stir, the functioning of the gas distribution agency has been disrupted for the past 38 days, she said.

Gigi Dileep, an IOC LPG distributor at Vaduthala under Surya Gas Agency, has lodged a complaint before the district collector, Kochi City Police, DCP and district supply officer alleging that the CITU-led union was behind the issue. The district supply officer intervened in the matter and permitted the firm to function under a cash and carry system.

According to Gigi, Anil Kumar, a CITU leader, demanded a wage hike for delivery boys from the present `12,800 to Rs 21,800 per month last month. “As we are providing wages under the Minimum Wages Act and are giving benefits including ESI,  we hesitated to sign the agreement. Following this, they threatened our workers and forced them to supply only 10 cylinders per day.

Though the police provided security for the functioning as per our request, now it is also withdrawn following pressure by the union leaders. The union leaders are mentally torturing the workers,” said the complainant. Gigi has been running the firm for the past eight years after the death of her husband Dileep.  As the delivery of cooking gas comes under essential services, the job of delivery boys was not affected even during lockdown days. Following the issue, the district labour officer convened a meeting to settle the matter but the CITU leaders kept away.

When contacted, CITU leader Anil Kumar P K dismissed the allegation that the workers have been engaged in a strike in the gas agency for the past 38 days. “The complaint of a strike is baseless. If such a stir is going on, the residents would have come up with complaints of not getting gas cylinders. There are no such issues,” he said.

