Cluster-based restrictions in West Kochi to be eased

The decision was taken at an online meeting chaired by Minister V S Sunil Kumar. Operations at Chellanam harbour will resume from Monday after the area is disinfected.

Published: 15th August 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a big relief to the West Kochi residents, the district administration has decided to ease the cluster-based restrictions imposed in the region. Various fishing harbours will resume operations soon in adherence to Covid regulations.

“Only workers from the district will be allowed to work in the harbour. While workers from containment zones will be allowed to work, those under quarantine will be allowed after the quarantine period is over. Other harbours will resume functioning once clean-up operations are completed,” the minister said at the meeting. It was decided to remove cluster-based restrictions in West Kochi, evaluate the situation in various places and form micro-containment zones at ward levels.

File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
