STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid-19 pulls down Fort Kochi’s guards

The pandemic has stopped tourism activities, the major source of livelihood for the town’s residents. Without proper intervention, a bleak future awaits them

Published: 15th August 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fort Kochi’s famed Chinese fishing nets have been lying idle for over two weeks now because of the curfew. The world-famous seascape dotted with rows of nets used to be bustling with activity, drawing tourists from the world over until just a few months back. But they are now a sad reflection of Covid-19 pandemic turning tables on Fort Kochi’s life and dreams.

The picturesque streets of the area used to teem with awestruck tourists, both international and domestic. But now, even the hotels and homestays, where nightlife used to stretch until the break of dawn, are vacant. Never in living memory has Fort Kochi seemed so desolate, says Bridget Mary, a homestay owner, comparing the town’s present state to that of a ghost town from the Hollywood movies.

“Fort Kochi’s diversity and varied cultures attracted hordes of tourists round the year. Even in its interior lanes, one would find people walking, and encounter tourists clicking pictures. But Covid has taken everything away. The Beach Road is vacant and has become a haven for stray dogs. Livelihoods have been hit badly and we don’t know how long we can hold on, living off our savings,” Bridget says. 

She also rued that nearly all the money she saved from last year is over. “We are now scraping the very bottom of the barrel. Even for buying bare essentials, we require money. Where will that come from in this scenario?” she sighs. From August 1, Fort Kochi has reported around 165 Covid positive cases, a number that is still increasing. “We have separated each ward in Fort Kochi with ropes so that no unnecessary movement takes place,” says a police officer.

“Essential commodities are supplied to those in quarantine. Shops selling essentials like grocery are allowed to open from 9am to 1pm, and social distancing is imposed in markets. Police personnel patrol the area regularly on bikes and also check on those in quarantine.” Hundreds of residents used to travel to the city from Fort Kochi for work by road and ferries. This has been hit too, making things hard for Fort Kochi’s people. “I used to travel almost 16km from my home to Ernakulam (Kochi city limits) daily,” said James Augustine, who works as a sales executive in a shop in the city.

“Now the job itself seems uncertain. It has been almost a month since the shop closed down, and the curfew forbids us from going out,” he says. Zeenath Rasheed, councillor of ward 2 in Fort Kochi, said people’s representatives from the area have raised their concerns with the district collector and Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of Covid containment activities in Ernakulam district. “Shops remaining closed and curfew prevailing in the entire area are making life difficult for people in less affected wards as well.     Giving relaxations for such wards will be helpful,” she said. 

MEASURES TO BRING RELIEF
Minister V S Sunil Kumar in the review meeting held on Friday evaluated the Covid situation in West Kochi. A decision has been taken to relax the cluster containment strategy as a whole. Rather than considering entire wards in Fort Kochi as part of containment, micro-containment zones will be segregated in those wards or areas with high number of cases. Earlier, demands were raised by merchants’ associations and some ward members in Fort Kochi to ease the restrictions imposed at least in those wards where the cases are relatively less. This might be a relief for residents of the island town. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Kochi Fort Kochi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp