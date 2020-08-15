First girder, viaduct placed on metro extension stretch to Tripunithura

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the pandemic, the work of Kochi Metro Rail’s extension up to Tripunithura from Petta is progressing as per the deadline. The first precast girder and viaduct for the stretch was placed near Panamkutty Bridge at Petta on Thursday.

The Phase I extension of Kochi Metro consists of two stretches, first from Petta to SN Junction including two stations — Vadakkekotta and SN Junction — and a two-lane bridge across the Panamkutty river. The estimated cost of the work is `360 crore.

“Kochi Metro restarted the construction work on April 21. It followed Covid protocol in all aspects. Despite the challenges, we were able to retain the labour force. We are planning to complete the construction in a time-bound manner,” said Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

Hailing KMRL’s efforts, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra tweeted, “In spite of the challenges, precast pier cap and girders were launched yesterday. Heartiest congratulations to Kochi Metro Rail team! I am sure you will continue working with the same grit and determination for getting metro rail operational in time to bring ease in living to citizens.”

As the contract with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has ended with the construction up to Petta from Aluva, KMRL is directly executing the work. The contractors of the Phase I extension is KEC-CCECC JV and the work was launched on October 16, 2019. The work was carried out during the lockdown following Covid protocol.