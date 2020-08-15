Kites Foundation to organise online youth conclave

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, Kites Foundation is organising a national-level ‘Voice of India Youth Conclave’. Young people from 28 states and Union Territories of India will share their views, development dreams and aspirations on the topic ‘My Vision of a Future India’.

Participants can share their vision of a future India in their own regional languages. Prominent social activist and founder of Narmada Bachao Andolan Medha Patkar will inaugurate the YouTube live programme.

MP Hibi Eden; Vijayarajamallika, first transgender poet from Kerala; IIMSAM Goodwill Ambassador Asif Ayub; eight-year- old Indian environmental activist Lisipriya Kungujam and India’s first transgender pilot Adam Harry will be the chief guests. Kites Foundation director Rajasree Praveen will give the welcome address.

The programme aims to inspire the nation that is fighting the epidemic of Covid-19 pandemic and to bring to the forefront the various ideas of the young community about the future of India. The project is also aimed at conveying the message of inclusivity and national integration.