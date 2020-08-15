Labour shortage slows down Kochi gas project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to give the city gas project a much-needed push, the lack of manual labourers is delaying the ambitious project inordinately.

According to an official with the IOC-Adani Gas Private Ltd, the work is progressing at Thrikkakara Municipality with just 20 per cent of required labour. “Unless the trains and buses start plying, the situation will be the same. We are facing an acute labour shortage.

Most of the labourers went home during the lockdown period. They haven’t been able to come back. We have informed the chief minister of the situation. Unless mass transportation is arranged, there is no way they can come back home.

But, we don’t want to do anything at the cost of the safety of people here, considering the pandemic situation,” said the official.Meanwhile, the Adani Group has not yet got permission from the Kochi Corporation to dig up roads.

