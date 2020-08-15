Onam rush: Police to enforce market management system at Broadway

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kochi’s Broadway market is gearing up for Onam rush, Kochi City Police on Friday launched Market Management System (MMS) to impose protocol that would help prevent the spread of Covid. It will be the first-of-its-kind system in the state useful for controlling the crowd in the market during the pandemic.

Eranakulam Assistant Commissioner K Laljy said that there will be a control room inside the Broadway market which will give directions using public addressing system in case of crowding at any shop or street. “Managing a busy market like Broadway during Covid is a huge task. We have installed 15 speakers at various points of the market. We have deployed several bike and foot patrolling units in the market.

If any shop has more people than the allowed number, our patrolling unit will contact the control unit in the market using wireless sets. The unit will address the crowding using the public addressing system,” he said. Similarly, there will be only two exit points at the market - one to let people in and the other for them to leave. People will be allowed to enter only after their body temperature is recorded. Similarly, all persons entering the points will have to register their name and telephone details with the police.

“We will adopt the MMS till Onam season ends. We are also looking to implement the system in other small markets in Kochi, if it turns out successful at Broadway. We are taking aid from traders association at Broadway, “ He said. Broadway market remained shut through June and July this year after several traders and shop keepers tested positive for Covid. Currently, the market is operated under strict Covid-19 protocol. Over 20 cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ernakulam market. Truck drivers who transport goods from other state are being closely monitored daily.