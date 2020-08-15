Raw Mango Onam collection at Cult Mango

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Onam is around the corner and to bring-in festive revelry in this erstwhile challenging time, Cult Modern is bringing for the first time in Kochi, a special discount sale of a generous collection of Sarees and Saree Blouses from Designer Sanjay Garg’s iconic label Raw Mango. Classics, moderns, day-wear, evening-wear and all-occasion-wear, there is a beautiful array of sarees and blouses on show.

The range includes Banaras brocades in silk and organza, fine Chanderis, light silks, mushru silk-cottons and many more. Sanjay’s signature saree blouses with that remarkable fit and grace are on show too in a plethora of fabrics.

At the shop, the team is maintaining stringent sanitation and hygiene protocol and is booking appointments to ensure customers are spaced out. At a time, only three customers are being hosted inside the shop. The shop adheres to hand sanitisation and face masks.

The management is urging customers to also come with face masks on. Prices have been marked down flat 25% on the full Raw Mango collection. The collection draws from the colours, philosophies and cultures of India to create a unique voice, questioning place and perspective through design. The designs are created with karigars across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Varanasi.

At Cult Modern , Parade Ground Corner, Fort Cochin From Aug 20 to Aug 23 11 am to 7 pm