‘Service on Wheels’ sets an example

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment recently launched the ‘Service on Wheels’ initiative, which facilitates doorstep service to its customers. Now, the company is planning to open 30 more Studio Stores across Kerala to accelerate sales and provide a smooth service system to its customers.

According to Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, Kerala has been one of Royal Enfield’s biggest markets. “Through ‘Service on Wheels’, we are repaying the love and affection that our customers gave us. The service will be done according to the convenience of the customers. Our staff will go to their homes and do the maintenance needed,” says Lalit.

Around 70 bikes equipped with tools, equipment, and spare parts have been deployed across 62 dealerships across the state for the initiative. The company also recently launched the ‘Royal Enfiled App’ which can be used by the customer to book a service. “The service procedures for our customers should be hassle-free like any other process.

We are planning to add more bikes for the initiative depending on the bookings,” adds Lalit. Though the initiative was planned one year ago, the outbreak of Covid-19 delayed its launch. “However, the pandemic is here to stay and customers need a safe and secure service, which can be provided through this initiative,” says Lalit.

TRULY MOBILE

