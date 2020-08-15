Waterlogging: Report nails Kochi Corp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The corporation’s claim regarding the reasons for waterlogging in the city following the heavy rain on July 29 has fallen flat, with District Collector S Suhas blaming it squarely on the civic body’s failure to ensure unhindered flow in the Thevara-Perandoor (TP) and Mullassery canals. The collector’s findings fly in the face of the submission by the corporation superintending engineer before the High Court.

“The corporation has reported that they had desilted TP canal till the railway overbridge completely and cleared nearly 150m after the ROB mouth based on a study report of KITCO. But nothing is mentioned about ensuring proper outflow from the canal to the backwaters. Also, we were unable to find the KITCO report, “ said Suhas’ report submitted before the High Court.

Suhas said flood level in TP canal was high due to insufficient clearance of the outer mouths at Thevara and Perandoor. The silt in TP canal has to be removed properly. The stretch between Perandoor railway bridge and the backwaters which is 30m wide has to be cleaned to ensure free flow of water from TP canal. Also, the flow towards backwaters at the beginning of the canal at Thevara should be ensured for a permanent solution to flooding in Udaya Colony, Panampilly Nagar and P&T Colony.

The report says the difference in level between TP canal and Mullassery canal led to waterlogging at South Railway Station, KSRTC main bus stand, Karikkamuri and nearby areas. He said as part of Operation Breakthrough, it was proposed to deepen the 400m stretch of the 990m-long Mullassery canal to maintain the bed level of TP canal. The statement filed by the corporation in this regard is totally wrong. Any level difference in the canal is due to outlet blockage and this is happening in TP canal, he said.

Suhas recommended renovation of Mullassery canal to correct the slope and ensure free flow of water to the backwaters. Listing out the reasons for flooding, he said local authorities have promoted bed level concreting and covering of canals with concrete slabs which shrinks their size. Such activities will not aid proper draining of water in corporation limits. He said the civic body must shoulder the responsibility of ensuring free flow of flood water from drains to main canals.

“If the civic body is not ready to take up additional works and make funds available, the District Disaster Management Authority can entrust the work with Operation Breakthrough which can be completed in 50 days, “ the report said. The additional works listed are renovation of Mullassery canal, link canal from Ravipuram to Vaduthala, Kareethodu and Punchathodu. The cost of the work is estimated at `5 crore.