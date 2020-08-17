STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CMRL employees celebrate 74th Independence Day at home

The Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) celebrated the 74th Independence Day in a unique manner.

S N Sasidharan Kartha speaking at the celebration held in Aluva. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Following Covid protocol, workers and their families hoisted the national flag by 8am at their respective homes, while managing director S N Sasidharan Kartha hoisted the flag on the company’s premises.

National flags and sweets were given to CMRL workers a day prior to the celebrations.As decided earlier, the celebrations also saw them taking an anti-drug and patriotic pledge.

Kartha, in his address, reminded that human relations must be strengthened at the time of the pandemic.

“The Covid situation has not only caused a major crisis in the health sector but also in the economic field,” he said.

According to Kartha, ‘ferric chloride’ developed at CMRL, which is used for the purification of drinking water as well as at power plants, has been classified by the Central and state governments as an essential product.

District Collector S Suhas who recently visited the company also lauded the precautionary efforts of the company.

Kartha also acknowledged the efforts of health workers, police and local bodies in controlling the spread.

