Condition of six COVID-19 patients at Kalamassery's Medical College Hospital remain critical

The condition of six Covid patients, who are under treatment at the Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery, is critical.

Published: 17th August 2020 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 07:19 AM

Police controlling the people who are visiting the shops in the containment zone at Palarivattom area in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew /EPS)

By Express News Service

Among them is a 53-year-old woman from Kunnukara near Aluva, who was admitted to the hospital on July 13.

Though she subsequently tested negative for the infection, her battle with pneumonia has deteriorated her condition severely.

While a 57-year-old district hospital employee from Thaikkattukara is struggling with high blood pressure and diabetes, a 73-year-old Chakkaraparambu native and a 67-year-old Kothamangalam native are on ventilator support. 

The condition of a 54-year-old woman from Moothakunnam, who was undergoing cancer treatment at a private hospital and later admitted to MCH after testing positive, also remains serious.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old Varappuzha native, who is a heart patient and an acute diabetic, is in critical condition. He had been undergoing dialysis at a private hospital and was admitted to MCH on July 22.

