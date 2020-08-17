STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

COVID-19: 123 more test positive in Kochi, 113 infected through local contact

Of the remaining cases, 10 arrived from abroad and other states.A total of 120 patients have also recovered on the day.

Published: 17th August 2020 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi coronavirus cases

Cops stop a person trying to enter Karukappally area in Kochi after it was declared a containment zone. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The spread of Covid-19 cases continued unabated in the district on Sunday with 113 out of the total 123 newly confirmed patients contracting the virus through local transmission.

Of the remaining cases, 10 arrived from abroad and other states.A total of 120 patients have also recovered on the day.

Besides, four health care workers were also confirmed with the virus.

They are, a 33-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native who works at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, two employees attached with the Aluva District Hospital, a 56-year-old Karukutty native and a 42-year-old Nellikuzhy native and a 41-year-old Thrissur native who works at the Gothuruth family healthcare centre.

Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, which accounted for eight and 15 cases respectively, remain high-risk zones.

Besides, six each from Chellanam and Kothamangalam, and five from Palarivattom are among the newly positive cases.

“While fewer cases are being reported in Aluva now, the virus is spreading to newer areas like Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha, and adjoining areas. The number of antigen tests has been increased and as a result more cases are being identified. Surveillance activities have been going in full swing,” said a health official.The district has 1,375 active cases admitted to various facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kochi Lockdown
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp