COVID-19: 123 more test positive in Kochi, 113 infected through local contact

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The spread of Covid-19 cases continued unabated in the district on Sunday with 113 out of the total 123 newly confirmed patients contracting the virus through local transmission.

Of the remaining cases, 10 arrived from abroad and other states.A total of 120 patients have also recovered on the day.

Besides, four health care workers were also confirmed with the virus.

They are, a 33-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native who works at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, two employees attached with the Aluva District Hospital, a 56-year-old Karukutty native and a 42-year-old Nellikuzhy native and a 41-year-old Thrissur native who works at the Gothuruth family healthcare centre.

Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, which accounted for eight and 15 cases respectively, remain high-risk zones.

Besides, six each from Chellanam and Kothamangalam, and five from Palarivattom are among the newly positive cases.

“While fewer cases are being reported in Aluva now, the virus is spreading to newer areas like Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha, and adjoining areas. The number of antigen tests has been increased and as a result more cases are being identified. Surveillance activities have been going in full swing,” said a health official.The district has 1,375 active cases admitted to various facilities.