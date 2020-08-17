Kalamassery MCH submits action plan to DME for conversion to non-Covid hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kalamassery has come out with an action plan to go back to being a non-Covid hospital. The detailed action plan was submitted to the directorate of medical education (DME) on Friday.

At present, the hospital has 249 Covid patients, with 32 in the ICU. A majority of them belong to the A and B categories, which feature milder patients.

“However, C category patients (those with severe illnesses) are increasing rapidly and we are finding it difficult to manage with our limited staff and infrastructure,” said Dr Satheesh V, principal of MCH, Kalamassery.

The action plan includes shifting A and B category patients to nearby government or private hospitals, management of category C patients with life support in other hospitals, formation of a monitoring committee under the leadership of the medical superintendent and starting round-the-clock emergency services.

“Once the Covid patients are shifted to nearby hospitals like PVS and other taluk hospitals, our load will reduce and then the monitoring committee, comprising a nursing superintendent, PWD, KSEB and security officials, will ensure the smooth transition of the hospital to a non-Covid setup. We hope to resume our OP department within two months,” said Dr Satheesh.

MCH, Kalamassery, was made a Covid hospital ever since the outbreak in March.

Voices from various quarters, including MCH authorities, were raised seeking permission from the government to facilitate treatment for non-Covid patients as well.

“The hospital’s normal functioning has been hit for seven months now. We hope the DME will decide in our favour,” he said.