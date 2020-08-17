Kerala health department to step up efforts against rising leptospirosis cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of increasing cases of leptospirosis, health department authorities in Ernakulam have decided to step up preventive efforts.A total of 154 leptospirosis cases were reported in the district so far.

In August alone 12 suspected cases have been reported. The health authorities have cautioned those working in cleaning and sanitation and those who work in the agricultural fields against the disease.

“High fever, cough and breathing issues, among others, are the symptoms of leptospirosis. Therefore, there are chances for patients to ignore the symptoms in the early stages, which might cost them later. Therefore if the symptoms persist they should consult a doctor and do not rely on self medication. In the later stages of the disease, there are chances of developing jaundice, pneumonia and kidney ailments. In such a severe stage it would be very difficult to save a life. Therefore all must take necessary precautions. With monsoon and waterlogging, the chances are high for a rise in the cases,” said a health official.

Doxycycline tablets should be taken by those engaged in sanitation, cleaning, and in whichever cases where they could possibly get exposed, the official added.

Meanwhile, a review meeting chaired by Assistant Collector Rahul Krishna decided to strengthen the preventive measures and ensuring treatment for all suspected cases. Local bodies will also be brought in as part of preventive efforts.

“Awareness classes will be provided to those who work in agricultural fields and sanitation workers. All primary details of patients, who arrive at hospitals with symptoms of leptospirosis, will be collected,” said District Medical Officer Dr N K Kuttapan.