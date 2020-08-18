Chennithala asks High Court to stop call data collection by police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the State Police Chief not to collect Call Detail Records (CDRs) of Covid-19 patients from any service providers. In his petition, Chennithala contended that the state government’s action is unconstitutional.The government had granted permission to the state police to collect call detail records of the patients for contact tracing to curb the spread of the viral disease. Kerala police are using the contact-tracing strategy to determine how many people have come in contact with the Covid-19 positive patients and whether these people are showing any symptoms of the disease.

The petition stated that the police’s move is against the guidelines issued by the Central government and the interim order issued by the Kerala High Court in Sprinklr case. He submitted that to preserve the details of CDR is a matter of privacy of an individual under law, which is liable to be protected from unauthorised access by any authority or third party. If the security is breached, the individuals whose CDRs were inappropriately accessed or used by a third party will have to face several potential harms.

The collection of data on the pretext of tracking their movements as a preventive measure amounted to an infraction of the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.The CDRs are allowed to be collected in connection with the investigation of grave criminal cases which are a threat to national security, including financial crimes, only after obtaining permission from the Home Department subject to review by the Review Committee constituted under Rule 16 of the Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2007, stated in the petition.