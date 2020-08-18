CPM branch committee files plaint

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM Kakkanad branch committee submitted a complaint to the chief minister alleging illegal sand mining in Thrikkakara municipality for constructing a road on revenue land in division 14. As per the complaint, mining is being carried out to construct the Kakkanad-Kunnipadam-Kollamkudimugal road. “Around 50 loads of sand were transported and this happened with the knowledge of the ward councillor,” said the complaint. The copies of the petition were handed over to the district collector, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam, Kakkanad village officer and the Thrikkakara municipality secretary.