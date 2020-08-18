STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Metro awaits Centre’s nod to resume service 

Despite no revenue, KMRL has been paying all its employees their salary 

Published: 18th August 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been five months since Kochi Metro stopped its services. The thousands who relied on Metro are missing their favourite mode of transport. But, the disappointment is much bigger for Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) which recently celebrated the third year of Kochi Metro.The agency had recently written to the Centre seeking permission to resume services, but nothing has come of it.

According to the spokesperson, they are still waiting for the nod and all measures are in place to conduct services as soon as it comes through. “We are sanitising the stations and trains everyday. There is also the additional facility which enables the passenger to travel without physically coming into contact with the surfaces. We are prepared in every way,” said KMRL source.

The public has been flooding the authorities with queries on when the services will resume since other public transportation means are scarce. Over a thousand KMRL employees at various stations, including Kudumbashree workers, are also waiting eagerly. Despite no revenue from tickets or rent from over the 12 shops which had been functioning inside the stations, KMRL has been paying the salary of all employees.

“We ensure all are getting paid. Despite not running services, we are conducting all operations as usual. All stations are periodically cleaned. The maintenance of tracks and 25 trains are carried out frequently. Kochi Metro has an advanced system and it cannot be left idle,” said the source.

The huge financial burden had recently prompted KMRL to seek a six-month loan moratorium. It had availed an amount of `5,687 crore in loan in the first phase from French agency AFD, Canara Bank and Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank.Meanwhile, KMRL will extend the validity of all Kochi1 Cards that will lapse during the period.

Shops and feeder service
Ever since the operations came to a halt, the 12 shops inside the stations whose business solely depended on the passengers had to shut down. They have also sought a rent waiver from KMRL, which is under consideration.  
As for the feeder service like e-autos, the agency has permitted them to conduct services. “Since all stations are manned, they can make use of the charging facilities inside the station too,” said KMRL sources.

Kochi Metro
