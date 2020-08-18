Merchants’ body calls for easing of Covid norms 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid concerns of rising Covid-19 cases in the city, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Kochi chapter has called for district collector’s intervention in mitigating the hardships of merchants in West Kochi.Demanding the removal of restrictions in a phased manner, the merchants’ body has asked the officials to allow the functioning of statutory departments like ICCI and Spices Board.

“We need to issue the certificate of origin for the exporters to regain the lost momentum in the business. Due to the restrictions, we can’t even reach our office these days. As many of the traders are not familiar with net banking, it is high time to resume the banking service in the area to receive the daily cash deposits,”said Sunny L Malayil, president, ICCI.

Free movement of staff and raw materials based on the industry operations protocol published by the Union government is another demand. “Officials should permit our staff by issuing an exclusive pass for each of them. Similarly, clearing agents at Wellington Island are also struggling with the shortage of staff due to the restrictions which result in unwanted delay and expenses,” he said.ICCI also asked for clarity in the factory protocol definition for the reopening of factories which reported positive cases.

“If we have a definite protocol for obtaining the necessary permission for reopening, everyone can follow the stipulated procedures without any difficulties,” he added.Along with the demand for access to Jew Town and reopening of the fishing harbour, the merchants’ body has requested the implementation of micro containment zones for positive cases instead of the cluster method which restrict whole West Kochi from business activities.