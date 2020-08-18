No respite for West Kochi, 124 local transmission cases in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fort Kochi and Palluruthy reported a high number of Covid cases on Monday as West Kochi continued to be a major concern in Ernakulam district. Among the 129 new cases across the district, 124 persons were infected through local transmission. Fort Kochi registered the highest number of fresh cases with 15, while Palluruthy had eight and Mattanchery three.

Nine persons from Ayavana, six each from Edathala and Kalamassery, and three from Aluva are among those who tested positive for the virus. A 37-year-old healthcare worker employed at the Government Hospital in Karuvelipady also contracted the disease. She is an Edakochi native.

“Though restrictions have been eased in wards where Covid cases are comparatively low in West Kochi, testing is under way in full swing. Around 60 samples are collected daily from Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Palluruthy areas. Samples are also being collected from major clusters,” said a health official. Within the main clusters, including Keezhmad, Aluva and Chellanam, cases are coming down, the official added. Meanwhile, Ernakulam also reported two Covid deaths on Monday. Sixty three persons recovered on the day. The district currently has 1,441 active cases.