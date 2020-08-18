STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

No respite for West Kochi, 124 local transmission cases in district

 Fort Kochi registers highest number of fresh cases at 15, while Palluruthy reports eight

Published: 18th August 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam Siva Temple employees thermal scan devotees and enter their details in the register on the auspicious day of Chingam 1 | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fort Kochi and Palluruthy reported a high number of Covid cases on Monday as West Kochi continued to be a major concern in Ernakulam district. Among the 129 new cases across the district, 124 persons were infected through local transmission. Fort Kochi registered the highest number of fresh cases with 15, while Palluruthy had eight and Mattanchery three. 

Nine persons from Ayavana, six each from Edathala and Kalamassery, and three from Aluva are among those who tested positive for the virus. A 37-year-old healthcare worker employed at the Government Hospital in Karuvelipady also contracted the disease. She is an Edakochi native.  

“Though restrictions have been eased in wards where Covid cases are comparatively low in West Kochi, testing is under way in full swing. Around 60 samples are collected daily from Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Palluruthy areas. Samples are also being collected from major clusters,” said a health official. Within the main clusters, including Keezhmad, Aluva and Chellanam, cases are coming down, the official added. Meanwhile, Ernakulam also reported two Covid deaths on Monday. Sixty three persons recovered on the day. The district currently has 1,441 active cases. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi local transmission COVID 19
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp