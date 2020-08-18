PT Thomas’ examination completed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Monday examined PT Thomas, MLA, as part of trial in the sensational actor abduction case. The chief examination by the prosecution was completed on Monday. Thomas will be examined by defence counsel on Tuesday. Thomas was made a witness by the prosecution as he was one of the first persons to visit the victim after the incident took place in February 2017.

Thomas was summoned for the examination as part of the trial of the case in February this year, he could not appear. The Supreme Court recently granted six more months to complete the trial.

The court has examined 43 witnesses till now and over 180 witnesses remain to be examined.

There are 10 accused persons, including actor Dileep, in the case.

The examination of the victim was completed last week.