Chendamanagalam blooms in new hues

Marking its second anniversary, Save the Loom has now unveiled a new space titled ‘Save the Loom store’ to exhibit modern developments in the craft

Natural dye artist Amalda Liz in a sari from the Amalda range in collaboration with Save The Loom

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Two years ago, when news spread of Chendamangalam’s flood-ravaged looms and distressed weavers, designers across the country came together to restore the handlooms and the khadi sector in North Paravoor. ‘Save the Loom’, a community which sought to revive, reform and restructure the sector, brought back every single destroyed loom in less than four months. The laborious efforts of the initiative put Chendamangalam and its weaves on the global map. Marking its second anniversary, Save The Loom has now unveiled a new space, titled ‘Save the Loom store’ to exhibit modern developments in the craft.

While the handloom weavers bounced back despite the recurring floods, the pandemic and ensuing lockdown have disrupted the entire sector. The Vishu in lockdown and the upcoming Onam when Covid is peaking, two major seasons for handloom fabric sale in Kerala, have only added to the woes of Chendamangalam. In such trying circumstances, the store has not only ensured steady labour but also the engagement of more workers in the post-loom process, thereby enhancing the quality and design of the products.

According to Ramesh Menon, founder, the saris woven at Paravur Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society 3428 in Chendamangalam are receiving a new life with the efforts of Save The Loom. “The store is also an attempt to extend an online space to showcase the finest contemporary handmade products directly from weavers, artisans and craftsmen in Kerala aiming at a global market place,” he explained.

‘Amalda’, the first collection of Save the Loom store is a range of handwoven, hand-dyed textiles. “The collaboration with natural dyer Amalda Liz is a step in that direction, with a new label solely dedicated to finding greater meanings to handwoven textiles. Enhancing the quality and storytelling by including more hands in the journey of a product, the textiles leverage a new positioning in the increasingly mindful and conscious shopping consumer market,” said Ramesh Menon.

Founder of Clothes Without Borders, Amalda has been in the hand-dying industry for the past three years.
“I use a variety of flowers, roots, mud and other natural ingredients for my brand. However, only florals in Kerala are being used for my collaboration with Save the Loom store. Handloom and hand-dyeing blend well together -- no two prints are ever the same,” said Amalda.According to Ramesh, this line of saris and textiles is a continuing series which will explore the wide flora diversity of Kerala. 

More details on the products can be found at @savetheloomstore on Instagram.

