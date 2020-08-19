Cusat admissions based on Plus-Two marks worries CBSE students

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) deciding to provide admissions to its BTech and integrated MSc (iMSc) courses solely on the basis of Plus-Two marks instead of a common admission test (CAT) has CBSE students worried. Students of CBSE, which has a stricter evaluation system, are concerned whether they will make the cut under the new procedure.

“We are completely clueless about the parameters of this new admission process. We have heard of exam rigging in many north Indian states. If the state syllabus valuation itself results in huge disparity in marks, what will be the situation of other states?” asked Nihal SP, a Plus-Two student from Edappally.

Meanwhile, parents of CBSE students have demanded a change in the varsity’s admission criteria to alleviate concerns.

“Since it wouldn’t be wise to send our children to other states considering the present situation, everyone will look for universities with good National Institutional Ranking Framework scores. If institutions like Cusat turn to such a procedure, many talented prospects will miss out on the opportunity,” said Rejikumar K, who is a parent of a CSBE student.

Echoing the view, a CBSE school teacher said, “Though many state boards like Odisha have better evaluation procedure, they follow a liberal approach while framing question papers. However, CBSE has always followed a certain difficulty level with regard to Plus-Two examinations. At a time when the exam-based education system is demanding a reformation, it will be best if universities like Cusat set a precedent by ensuring a level-playing field for every student.”

However, Cusat officials clarified that there will be a ‘normalisation’ process to avoid the disparity in marks during the admission process. “We will equate other board results to the state board using an equation based on the average mark and standard deviation followed by both syllabi. The equation has already been published on the university website. Preparation of rank lists will be based on the normalised score of each applicant. Though we started with the BTech and iMSc courses, Cusat is planning to follow the similar method in other graduate and postgraduate admissions as well,” said Vinodkumar P P, director, directorate of admissions, Cusat. Earlier, Cusat’s plan was to conduct a national entrance examination on July 27 and 28, which had to be dropped after four states declared a complete lockdown during the period.

