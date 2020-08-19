STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cusat admissions based on Plus-Two marks worries CBSE students

Meanwhile, parents of CBSE students have demanded a change in the varsity’s admission criteria to alleviate concerns.

Published: 19th August 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Kiran Narayanan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) deciding to provide  admissions to its BTech and integrated MSc (iMSc) courses solely on the basis of Plus-Two marks instead of a common admission test (CAT) has CBSE students worried. Students of CBSE, which has a stricter evaluation system, are concerned whether they will make the cut under the new procedure. 

“We are completely clueless about the parameters of this new admission process. We have heard of exam rigging in many north Indian states. If the state syllabus valuation itself results in huge disparity in marks, what will be the situation of other states?” asked Nihal SP, a Plus-Two student from Edappally.
Meanwhile, parents of CBSE students have demanded a change in the varsity’s admission criteria to alleviate concerns.

 “Since it wouldn’t be wise to send our children to other states considering the present situation, everyone will look for universities with good National Institutional Ranking Framework scores. If institutions like Cusat turn to such a procedure, many talented prospects will miss out on the opportunity,” said Rejikumar K, who is a parent of a CSBE student.  

Echoing the view, a CBSE school teacher said, “Though many state boards like Odisha have better evaluation procedure, they follow a liberal approach while framing question papers. However, CBSE has always followed a certain difficulty level with regard to Plus-Two examinations. At a time when the exam-based education system is demanding a reformation, it will be best if universities like Cusat set a precedent by ensuring a level-playing field for every student.” 

However, Cusat officials clarified that there will be a ‘normalisation’ process to avoid the disparity in marks during the admission process. “We will equate other board results to the state board using an equation based on the average mark and standard deviation followed by both syllabi. The equation has already been published on the university website. Preparation of rank lists will be based on the normalised score of each applicant. Though we started with the BTech and iMSc courses, Cusat is planning to follow the similar method in other graduate and postgraduate admissions as well,” said Vinodkumar P P, director, directorate of admissions, Cusat. Earlier, Cusat’s plan was to conduct a national entrance examination on July 27 and 28, which had to be dropped after four states declared a complete lockdown during the period.

new norms

Admissions to its BTech and integrated MSc (iMSc) courses solely on the basis of Plus-Two marks 
instead of a common admission test.

Students of CBSE, which has a stricter evaluation system, are concerned whether they will make the cut under the new admission procedure. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cusat CBSE
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp