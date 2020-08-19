STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ilam the fight for love

The Tamil music video featuring Kerala’s own Kalarippayattu narrates the tender love story between two teenagers

Published: 19th August 2020

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Ilam’ starts out like any other music video portraying the excitements and tenderness of two hearts that are in love. But what makes it stand out, is how its makers have narrated that story through Kalarippayattu, the traditional martial art form from Kerala. ‘ILAM’, which was recently released through Muzik247 channel has already garnered over 2 lakh views online.P S Jayhari penned the lyrics for the song composed by Dheeraj Sukumaran. Directed by Praveen Mohan, the music video stars Abhiram Mohan and Megha S Vijay in lead roles. Achu Krishna handled the cinematography and editing.

The six-minute music video was shot entirely in Thiruvananthapuram and features the CVN Kalari in Pappanamcode.“We began shooting the music video two years back. It was P S Jayhari who suggested we do the lyrics in Tamil. The idea to introduce Kalarippayattu in the music video was suggested by my wife, Aparna Dheeraj.

Though Kalarippayattu was traditionally taught and learnt as a form of defence, nowadays it is being treated as a recreational art. So, we thought of blending the love story with Kalari, a concept that hasn’t been tried,” said Dheeraj Sukumaran, who composed the music. Dheeraj has been doing jingles for advertisements and has handled background music in many popular short films for the last seven years.

“After listening to the track, it was a challenge for me to find an interesting story that complements it. The song is catchy and fast and so it needs an interesting storyline as well,” sas Praveen. He adds that the music video is not just a conventional teenage love story, but also takes the viewers through the life of Abhiram and Megha.  Praveen, who has been into filmmaking since 2012 is currently working on a documentary based on his school. Other crew members of ‘ILAM’ include Devaki Rajendran as the choreographer. Anju Joseph and Crishna handled the vocals.

