Learn a new language at home

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) of the Kerala government has come up with a project to provide language training for job aspirants at the ASAP Community Skill Parks. ASAP-Kerala has partnered with various internationally validated language certification agencies like Goethe Zentrum for German language, Alliance FranCaise (French) and ASATC (for Japanese language) to offer language training and different levels of language proficiency certificates, a release said here.

“Communicating in various languages can give a multilingual applicant a clear advantage over a monolingual applicant in the job field. This can make it easier to find a job, and can also lead to pay increases,” said an official release. Eligibility criteria : Candidate should be 15 years and above – interest to study a new language is the only criteria. For more details: www.asapkerala.gov.in or www.skillparkkerala.in. Contact numbers: 9495999699, 9495999642, 9495999643, 9495999662, 9495999663.