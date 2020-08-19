Port Trust gets new deputy chairman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cyril C George, deputy chairman, Chennai Port Trust, has joined Cochin Port Trust as deputy chairman. He will replace A K Mehera, who has been transferred to Kolkata Dock System, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust, Kolkata. An officer having more than three decades of experience in the major ports sector, Cyril is a native of Thodupuzha. He started his career as a labour officer at Kandla Port Trust in 1987.

Prior to Chennai Port Trust, he also served at Mormugao Port Trust as deputy chairman, Kandla Dock Labour Board as deputy chairman and Cochin Port Trust as secretary. During his tenure as the secretary at Cochin Port, he was actively involved in the developmental projects like ICTT, Vallarpadam connectivity projects, Petronet LNG project and handing over of Marine Workshop to Cochin Shipyard Ltd.