21-month-old boy falls into open well, dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 21-month-old toddler died after falling into a well while playing in front of his house at Muvattupuzha on Wednesday. The deceased is Abil, son of Sijo and Sony.The accident happened on Wednesday noon when Abil fell into the well while playing along with his three-year-old elder brother Joyel at their rented house at East Vazhappilly, near Muvattupuzha town.

Abil

Sony, the children’s mother who was in the kitchen, found her baby missing and alerted the neighbours.

Though Sony and neighbours asked Joyel, he could not answer properly. But when they found the toy car the kids were playing with near the well, they searched and found the boy in the water.

A team of Fire and Rescue personnel from Muvattupuzha also took part in the search. Though Abil was rushed to a hospital, he could not be saved.The cremation will be held on Thursday after mandatory Covid-19 test.