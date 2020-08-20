STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Chalachitra Academy’s online film festival to bring cheer to movie buffs

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy deputy director (festivals) Shaji H said the registration for taking part in the festival would be free.

Published: 20th August 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Docuscape’, the upcoming online film festival of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will provide much cheer to movie buffs across the state who have been thirsty for the best of world cinema since the pandemic outbreak. The festival which will kick off on Friday will conclude on August 28. The festival will showcase award-winning documentaries and short films screened at the previous editions of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival (IDSFFK).  Amina, a multilingual Turkish documentary by Kivilcim Akay, which is being premiered for the first time will open the festival. The film tells the story of an African immigrant woman living in Istanbul, Turkey. 

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy deputy director (festivals) Shaji H said the registration for taking part in the festival would be free. “The delegate registration has begun.These are tough times and we had to cancel IDSFFK because of the pandemic. Hence we planned to organise the festival online. We haven’t geo-blocked the festival, hence film enthusiasts from across the globe can access and watch the movies. However, registration is necessary,” said Shaji. 

He added that the many documentaries and short films screened in the previous editions of the IDSFFK have been included in the lineup. “Every day, the festival will showcase a set of documentaries and films with a duration of about two hours at 4pm. These films will be available to watch anytime in the next 24 hours. We will be organising interactions with filmmakers on the following day at 4pm. Many international short film and documentary makers will be taking part in the live interactions,” said Shaji. 
Those interested can log in or sign up using the registration link in the website at www.idsffk.in/ https://registration.iffk.in.

Films to be screened as part of Docuspace
GI’ by Kunjila Mascillamani
Soz - A Ballad of Maladies  by Tushar Madhav/ Sarvnik Kaur
Mind Matter of A Tea Vendor / Chayakadakkarante Mann Ki Bath  by Sanu Kummil
Jamnapaar  by Abhinava Bhattacharyya
Chai Darbari  by Pratheek Shekhar
Letter to Theo  by Elodie Lelu
Rooms by Sangeet Unni
Ida  by Gokul R Nash
Preparation / Orukkam  by Sankar G
Prathichaya  by Gayathri Sasiprakash
Sound Proof  by Aditya Kelgaonkar

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp