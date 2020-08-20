Chalachitra Academy’s online film festival to bring cheer to movie buffs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Docuscape’, the upcoming online film festival of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will provide much cheer to movie buffs across the state who have been thirsty for the best of world cinema since the pandemic outbreak. The festival which will kick off on Friday will conclude on August 28. The festival will showcase award-winning documentaries and short films screened at the previous editions of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival (IDSFFK). Amina, a multilingual Turkish documentary by Kivilcim Akay, which is being premiered for the first time will open the festival. The film tells the story of an African immigrant woman living in Istanbul, Turkey.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy deputy director (festivals) Shaji H said the registration for taking part in the festival would be free. “The delegate registration has begun.These are tough times and we had to cancel IDSFFK because of the pandemic. Hence we planned to organise the festival online. We haven’t geo-blocked the festival, hence film enthusiasts from across the globe can access and watch the movies. However, registration is necessary,” said Shaji.

He added that the many documentaries and short films screened in the previous editions of the IDSFFK have been included in the lineup. “Every day, the festival will showcase a set of documentaries and films with a duration of about two hours at 4pm. These films will be available to watch anytime in the next 24 hours. We will be organising interactions with filmmakers on the following day at 4pm. Many international short film and documentary makers will be taking part in the live interactions,” said Shaji.

Those interested can log in or sign up using the registration link in the website at www.idsffk.in/ https://registration.iffk.in.

Films to be screened as part of Docuspace

GI’ by Kunjila Mascillamani

Soz - A Ballad of Maladies by Tushar Madhav/ Sarvnik Kaur

Mind Matter of A Tea Vendor / Chayakadakkarante Mann Ki Bath by Sanu Kummil

Jamnapaar by Abhinava Bhattacharyya

Chai Darbari by Pratheek Shekhar

Letter to Theo by Elodie Lelu

Rooms by Sangeet Unni

Ida by Gokul R Nash

Preparation / Orukkam by Sankar G

Prathichaya by Gayathri Sasiprakash

Sound Proof by Aditya Kelgaonkar