‘Decentralised Covid care plan within two weeks’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The decentralised Covid-19 treatment plan will soon be implemented across panchayats in two weeks, said District Collector S Suhas. He was speaking at a briefing called by the chief minister to review of Covid-19 activities, on Wednesday. “At present, the decentralised treatment plan has been introduced in 22 panchayats in the district. The Covid management centres in these local bodies have been equipped with a call centre and facilities to transport and antigen test people,” said Suhas. Arrangements have also been made to shift afflicted persons to the treatment centres in these places, he added.

According to him, guidelines to follow during Onam season have been issued to merchants and traders in the district. “The treatment plan is being strengthened by roping in private hospitals as well,” he said. At present, there are 80 Covid patients undergoing treatment in various private hospitals in the district,” he said. If the patient demands, they will be shifted to the government hospital for treatment, he added. According to him, around 5,000 Covid tests are conducted daily in the district.