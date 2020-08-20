Ernakulam reports a new high of 230 Covid positive cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Signalling that the situation is growing worryingly desperate, Ernakulam on Wednesday reported the highest spike till date in the number of new Covid-19 cases. 230 new cases were confirmed, of which 222 were cases of infection through local transmission and the rest came from foreign countries and other states. As per the health officials, there is no respite in Covid cases in West Kochi and areas in the eastern parts of Ernakulam, 11 persons got infected through unknown sources.

Three healthcare workers and 39 children below the age of 15 got infected. A 31-year-old Vazhakulam native, who works as a health worker in Palakkad, a 34-year-old Vazhakulam native who is a health worker at a private hospital in Ernakulam and a 50-year-old Kadamakudy native who is a health worker at Karuvelipady taluk hospital tested positive.

“Presently 60 unknown cases have been reported in August and we have managed to trace the sources of many. We are still to identify the source of infection of nearly 20-30 people in the district and we are in the process of finding them. In the case of children testing positive, most of them have contracted from parents only and so far we have not come across any complications in children who tested positive for the virus. Majority of them are asymptomatic and get cured very fast,” said a health official.

Other cases reported in the areas include 11 from Kumbalangi, 18 from Palluruthy, 16 from Kothamangalam, 13 from Varapetty, nine each from Chellanam and Fort Kochi, eight from Mattancherry, nine from South Vazhakulam, and six from Thrikkakkara. As many as six Navy personnel also got infected.“The situation is crucial in West Kochi area. We have increased testing and as a result more cases are being reported.” said a health official.

Meanwhile, 101 recovered from the illness.A total of 1701 are under treatments in the district. As part of antigen tests, around 2809 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday. From private labs and hospitals, 1769 samples were collected for testing. “Now, around 4000 tests are being conducted and we have decided to increase the number of tests,” said a health official.