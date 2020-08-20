STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam tops Covid fatality rate, Kannur second

Experts attribute higher rate to the age and comorbidities of patients, say Covid might have exacerbated underlying conditions

Published: 20th August 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the ongoing battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, Kerala has stood out for its low case fatality rate of 0.36% in comparison with the country’s 1.9%. Within the state, however, Ernakulam, despite being in third place in terms of number of confirmed cases, is at the top when it comes to the fatality rate. The district has recorded 29 Covid-19 deaths so far, as per official records, and has a fatality rate of 0.71%. It is followed by Kannur with a fatality rate of 0.68% and Kasaragod with 0.56% In comparison, Thiruvananthapuram, which has reported the highest number of Covid cases in the state, has a fatality rate of 0.37%. 

Health experts attribute Ernakulam’s high fatality rate to the age and health profile of the patients. They point out that most of the deaths have been in the age group of 60-80 years and among those with comorbidities. “Covid is fatal for those with comorbidities. It is difficult to save a person who is above the age of 60 years and also has high blood pressure and diabetes. If a patient is presently undergoing treatment for some other illnesses including cancer, liver or kidney ailments, then it is even worse,” said a doctor with Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, a Covid hospital.

“Most of the Covid deaths reported in Kannur district can be termed as comorbidity cases. Most of them had other ailments. As of now, we can’t pinpoint a particular reason for the deaths in the district. A comparison with the number of deaths that occurred in other districts is pointless at the moment,” a health official from Kannur said.

Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious diseases expert, said any comparison of mortality rate should be done only after suitable risk adjustments are made for age and the type of care facility that the patient had access to. “Most deaths are either due to Covid-induced complications in underlying conditions or due to delay in access to good medical care. Some of the deaths could be because of medical errors and other infections,” said Dr Anup.

