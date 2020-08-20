Maker Village inks MoU with Indian Navy to add value to indigenisation drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maker Village-Kochi, the hardware tech incubator, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Navy to “actively add value to the innovation and indigenisation drive of the defence establishment”. The MoU was signed during the launch of the ‘Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organization’ (NIIO) in New Delhi on August 13 by Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh. The MoU was signed by vice chief of naval staff vice admiral Ashok Kumar, and CEO of Maker Village Prasad Balakrishnan Nair.

The engagement is expected to provide a framework for the Innovators and start-ups of Maker Village to actively add value to the innovation and indigenisation drive of the defence establishment. As per the newly formulated framework, Maker Village will focus on meeting the specific requirements of the Navy through innovative methods and promote research in specific areas. “The Navy will assist Maker Village In the development of the assigned products by critically examining the products at the development stage, helping in demonstration trials and providing feedback,” the release said.

Maker Village also shall undertake research projects of the Navy by pooling the competencies of startups from diverse domains, while playing a leadership role in such collaborations. The innovators of Maker Village are already piloting four strategic projects for various arms of the defence and security establishment. Three other innovations were developed using the captive facilities of Maker Village and already handed over to various DRDO Labs.

Kochi-based Maker Village has been inducted as an official partner with the Defence Innovation Organization (DIO) of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, under the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme of the Centre.