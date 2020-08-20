STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mystery deepens over 19-year-old girl’s death in hotel room

Police said the exact reason behind the death can be ascertained only after receiving the postmortem report

Published: 20th August 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes

KOCHI: The mystery over the death of a 19-year-old girl at a hotel room in the city deepened with the city police revealing that the accused Gokul Kavungal had a criminal history. Upon arrest, the 25-year-old youth from Edavanakkad in Vypeen was found to be a repeat offender. A jobless youth, he is said to have spent his time chatting up with young girls on social media platforms. After getting acquainted, he would target them for sexual abuse. Last year, he was arrested under relevant sections of the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl at Njarakkal. Interestingly, he married the minor. 

However, the marital life lasted only for about four months as the girl ended the relationship due to Gokul’s alcohol addiction, said the police. It was on August 12 that the incident occurred. Gokul lured the girl he met on Facebook to Kochi in the pretext of having arranged a job interview. “They booked a room in a hotel near Ernakulam South Railway Station in the morning. She began bleeding and was taken to a private hospital with the help of an employee. However, the hospital authorities declared she was brought dead. The police arrested Gokul, who had fled the scene following this incident, on the next day. Currently, he is under  judicial custody,” said a police officer with Ernakulam Central police station.

The parents of the victim had alleged that justice was denied to them as the sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, had not been invoked. During interrogation, Gokul confessed that the girl suffered bleeding during sexual intercourse at the lodge. They were reluctant to seek help as they were meeting on the sly. According to the police, the delay in providing timely treatment caused the death. Until now, the police have not received any evidence of Gokul forcing the girl and he had confessed that they had a consensual relationship. 

The accused had only a month of acquaintance with the girl, a native of Ezhupunna, in Alappuzha district. After meeting online, they further exchanged phone numbers and fell in love soon after. The girl had used a mobile phone bought for her siblings’ online classes. According to the parents, Gokul persuaded her to come to Kochi.

“The accused was arrested under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC. As per the preliminary investigation, the intention of the accused was only sexual intercourse with the girl. However, the exact reason behind the death can be ascertained only after receiving the postmortem report,” said S Vijay Shankar, Inspector, Ernakulam central Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp