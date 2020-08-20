STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Process to demolish Pazhayannur palace halted

Members of erstwhile Cochin royal family approached govt against the move. They proposed turning the building into a museum

Published: 20th August 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

The dilapidated Pazhayannur palace in Thrissur

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The State Archaeology Department has issued an order preventing the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) from demolishing the Pazhayannur palace, the ancestral home of the Kochi royal family. While CDB was planning to tender the demolition work on Thursday, the archaeology department intervened after the Cochin Royal Family Foundation and the Hindu Aikya Vedi highlighted the issue.On Tuesday, members of the royal family had approached Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran seeking his intervention to stop the demolition and to convert the ancestral building -- located on the Vadakkanchery-Thiruvilvamala route in Thrissur district -- into a museum.

“The archaeology director has issued a stop memo on the demolition work. A team of archaeologists will conduct an inspection to assess the possibility of preserving the structure,” said archeologist K V Sreenath.
CDB, meanwhile, said the decision to demolish the building was taken as the structure was in a dilapidated state. “The previous board had decided to demolish the building. The building is in a dilapidated state and it has not been used for the past 50 years. The premises was used as the parking area for devotees visiting the Pazhayannur temple,” said CDB President A B Mohanan.

The Pazhayannur Devi was the family deity of the Kochi royal family and heirs used to seek the blessings of the deity before coronation. The family members would visit the place every year to offer prayers at the temple and stay at the palace.Though the Pazhayannur ancestry of Kochi rulers dates back to 1500 AD, the current building was constructed only around 200 years ago, said Cochin Royal Family Foundation Secretary P K Satish Varma.

“Kochi rulers trace their origin to Vanneri Chitrakoodam in Malappuram. Due to constant aggression from the Zamorins, the rulers shifted their capital to Pazhayannur. Later they shifted to Thiruvanchiyur and Vellarappilly before making Kochi the capital of the kingdom. Even now, the family has special rights to perform poojas at the Pazhayannur temple,” he said.The temple was handed over to CDB after the integration of the state. “The structure weakened as it was abandoned,” Varma said.

“Architects from Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage had opined that it can be repaired and preserved. We have urged converting it into a museum showcasing the heritage of the Kochi kingdom, the heritage of Pazhayannur and tradition of temple arts.” Nila Vichara Vedi general secretary Vipin Koottiyedath said they had announced a protest after CDB decided to raze the building.

Last-minute stoppage

The Cochin Devaswom Board was planning to tender the demolition work on Thursday when the archaeology department intervened forcing suspension of the move

  Rich history
● Pazhayannur ancestry of Cochin royals dates back to AD 1500 
 ● However, the current building was constructed only around 200 years ago

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pazhayannur palace
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp