Startup demo meet from Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is organising the second edition of ‘Big Demo Day’, an event aimed at linking startups with Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as big businesses in a bid to tap opportunities in the post-Covid scenario.The five-day event which will begin on August 24 aims at making technologies available for industrialists at reasonable costs, which will also create better businesses for startups.

The event will focus on financial, education and enterprise technologies, stressing their increased relevance in a world redefined by the pandemic-induced changes. An online exhibition will be held from from 10am to 4 pm.