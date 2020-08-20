STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This 8-year-old has a gift of the gab

The last few years have given birth to a number of kid YouTubers and tiny social media influencers who, if reports are anything to go by, are earning more than their adult counterparts.

Published: 20th August 2020 05:35 AM

Riyana Maria

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Do you remember yourself as a kid? The world was a wondrous, scary and magical place and everything was an adventure. But gone are those innocent times. Children these days have the world on their palms where things, places and concepts are revealed at the touch of a button on the virtual screen. Perhaps this is why the latest tech savvy generation doesn’t just want to be the consumers of online content but also its creators.

The last few years have given birth to a number of kid YouTubers and tiny social media influencers who, if reports are anything to go by, are earning more than their adult counterparts. And making her voice heard in this fast growing space is eight-year-old Riyana Maria, the newest kid on the block who dishes out information on just about everything under the sun through her YouTube channel ‘Riyana Unplugged’.

Riyana was just five when she wanted to start a channel of her own after being inspired from other creators her age. “But we felt then that she was too young to come up with the kind of content we wanted her to do. So she only started uploading two months ago. Riyana anchors most of the programmes in her school so she is very confident with speaking,” says Riyana’s mother Nisha Joseph who is an HR professional. 

A Class IV student of The Paras World School in Gurugram, Haryana where the family is based, Riyana researches topics that interest her to compile a comprehensive overview for children her age. “We have her go through various books and get an understanding on the subject. We help her with the script and modulation but she decides on how to speak. She initially wanted to do toy unboxing videos as she would watch those a lot but my husband and I thought information content would build her knowledge and of the kids who watch,” adds Nisha. Riyana’s father Raju, an IT professional, is tasked with editing and uploading the videos. Riyana’s latest upload on the occasion on Independence Day not only gives a succinct history of the freedom struggle but also features Indian origin kids living in over 12 erstwhile British colonies across the globe.

