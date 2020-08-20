STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To buy alcohol, Kerala man sells phone gifted for children’s online classes 

The police arrested Sabu from the premises of a toddy shop at Angamaly town on Tuesday.

Published: 20th August 2020

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having no money for buying alcohol, a 41-year-old man allegedly sold the mobile phone which was used by his two children for their online studies after creating a furore in his house at Angamaly. Following a complaint filed by his wife, the police picked him up from a toddy shop in the town. The phone was donated by local residents for the children studying in classes eight and five for attending online classes.

According to the police, daily wage worker Sabu of Kachappillil Veettil at Mookkannoor got into a verbal duel with his wife on Tuesday night demanding the phone as he had no money with him for buying liquor. 
As the phone was donated by the neighbours after they came to know about their financial hardships, she refused. Enraged at this, he manhandled his wife and children and left the house after taking away the phone, said the police. 

The police arrested Sabu from the premises of a toddy shop at Angamaly town on Tuesday. Police said the accused confessed that he had sold the phone and used the money for buying liquor. The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

