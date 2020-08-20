UG Admissions: It’s a beeline for BCom in city colleges

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s the admission time again. This year, equations are a bit different as many students have decided to remain in Kerala, rather than go to neighbouring states for higher education, due to the pandemic situation. Colleges in the district are seeing a huge rush. But, it is BCom which has the most number of applicants in prominent city colleges. Nearly 50 per cent of the total applications are for BCom, which is followed by BA English literature. Express analyses the trend in three major city colleges.

Why BCom?

This is a new trend. The UGC has launched many new skill-oriented courses. BCom Finance and Taxation is one such course and this explains the demand. “The ease of getting study material is another attraction. That said, it should be noted that not every student opting for the course has the aptitude,” said former VC Rajan Gurukkal.