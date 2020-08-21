150 more test Covid positive in Ernakulam, 121 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 150 new Covid-19 cases. Of them, 143 people got infected through local transmission. The sources of infection of 11 people are unknown.

The new patients include four health workers. West Kochi continued to remain a concern for the health department. Covid cases were also reported from Aluva (12), Fort Kochi (13), Palluruthy (13), Mattanchery (11) and Kothamangalam (4). District Medical Officer N K Kuttappan said there has been a spike in Covid cases from Kothamangalam recently. At present, 56 Covid cases have been reported from Kothamangalam. “Around 19 wards in Kothamangalam municipality have reported confirmed Covid cases,” Kuttappan said. Meanwhile, 121 people recovered on the day. As of Thursday, the district had 1,729 active cases.

One more death

Ahmed Unni, 65, of South Aduvassery, Kunnukara, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the MCH at Kalamassery, passed away. The hospital authorities said he was suffering from lung ailments.