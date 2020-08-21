Applications invited for bravery awards

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has invited applications for the National and State Awards for Bravery to Children for acts of bravery and courage. Any act of bravery committed from July 2019 to September 30, 2020, by a child of over six years and less than 18 years is eligible to apply for the awards. The winner of Bharath award will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh while the other awards carry a cash prize of `75,000.

The award will be distributed to the winners at a function to be held at New Delhi in January 2021. General secretary of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare said that the applicants would also be considered for state bravery awards. The application form can be downloaded from the website of Indian Council for Child Welfare and should be sent by post to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. For more details contact 0471-2324939, 2324932, 9847464613.