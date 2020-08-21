STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Applications invited for bravery awards

The winner of Bharath award will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh while the other awards carry a cash prize of `75,000.

Published: 21st August 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has invited applications for the National and State Awards for Bravery to Children for acts of bravery and courage. Any act of bravery committed from July 2019 to September 30, 2020, by a child of over six years and less than 18 years is eligible to apply for the awards. The winner of Bharath award will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh while the other awards carry a cash prize of `75,000.

The award will be distributed to the winners at a function to be held at New Delhi in January 2021. General secretary of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare said that the applicants would also be considered for state bravery awards. The application form can be downloaded from the website of Indian Council for Child Welfare and should be sent by post to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. For more details contact 0471-2324939, 2324932, 9847464613.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp