Cherthala firm wins Central govt award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Techgentsia Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, an IT firm based out of Infopark, Cherthala, was on Thursday selected the winner in central government’s competition for developing the best videoconference solution under the Digital India Initiative.

Vconsol, a product of Techgentsia Software, was declared the winner by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi as the results of the Grand Challenge for Developing Videoconference Solution were announced.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had announced an Innovation Challenge for Development of a Videoconferencing Solution under the Digital India Initiative on April 12, 2020.