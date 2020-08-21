STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kadamakudy farmer adopts new method to control hyacinth

Starting his new farming season with a difference, K A Thomas, secretary of Kadamakudy Padashekhara Samithi, is on a mission to end the hyacinth menace in pokkali paddy fields.

Published: 21st August 2020

K A Thomas at his pokkali paddy field

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Starting his new farming season with a difference, K A Thomas, secretary of Kadamakudy Padashekhara Samithi, is on a mission to end the hyacinth menace in pokkali paddy fields. Sticking to his traditional roots, the sexagenarian is trying to integrate multiple methods for the purpose. As the area is filled with saline water and weeds during high tide, Kadamakudy has always been struggling to manage the issue. 

Thomas has used a three-layer fence combining coconut leaves, fishing nets and wooden sticks in the periphery of each field to prevent entry of hyacinth into the field. “Pokkali farmers have always been struggling with the hyacinth which largely affects the yield each season. Even though we had incurred huge loss due to floods in the past few years, the presence of these weeds was a headache for all of us. As they spread across the field covering sunlight to the newly-sown seedlings, the paddy sheaths get decomposed within a few days,” he said.

According to him, the amount of hyacinth was comparatively higher this year. “The downpour in the last few weeks has increased the entry of hyacinth. Unlike normal weeds, hyacinth will go under water and makes it difficult for us to remove. With the new method, we will be able to clear weeds from outside without interrupting water flow and use them as fertiliser for vegetable farming,” said Thomas.The attack from migratory birds and pests remains an issue for these farmers. 

“Birds like Ruddy-breasted Crake and several other migratory birds are also eating into our returns. It is inhumane to kill them. But we are expecting government support to erect protective nets above our paddy field throughout the season. Besides, allocating more workers under MGNREGA to our paddy fields will also be a boon for us,” Thomas said. 

