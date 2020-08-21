Marigolds bring cheer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Covid-19 has cast a shadow everywhere, the nodding heads of bright yellow and orange marigolds at Chendamangalam are bringing cheer. The flowers, which have been cultivated by the residents of Chendmangalam panchayat, are blooming and in time for Onam celebrations.“This Onam, the residents will not have to depend upon flowers coming from outside,” said Anoop T G, president, Chendamangalam grama panchayat. “The flowers have been cultivated under the annual projects of the panchayat in association with the agriculture department,” he added.

According to him, around 10,000 plants were distributed to residents in the 18 wards of the panchayat. “The plants were provided by Krishi Bhavan’s Haritha Eco Shop. The people were provided with everything necessary to cultivate the plants,” he said. Anoop said people were at first hesitant to come forward and participate in the project. “Covid and the possibility of a another flood caused hesitation. However, the residents overcame their initial apprehensions and made use of the lockdown period effectively to cultivate not only flowers but also vegetables,” he said.

According to him, the marigolds were cultivated on every possible space available. “The barren lands, front courtyards and the terraces of the houses were made use of for the endeavour. We expect to harvest around four tonnes of marigolds this season,” he said. According to him, the flowers will be sold in the panchayat and outside. The Green Challenge launched by the panchayat during the lockdown saw people cultivating vegetables and contributing the harvest to the community kitchen.