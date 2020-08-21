Swachh Survekshan: At 372, Kochi has to clean up its act

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We knew it. The national cleanliness survey merely confirms it. The Swachh Survekshan 2020 undertaken as part of the Swachh BharatAbhiyan (Urban) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has once again exposed Kochi’s dubious reputation as one of the worst-maintained cities in India.

As per the ranking of the national survey, Kochi is ranked a distant 372nd. A consolation is that the position is an improvement on last year’s ranking of 409.Even within the state, Kochi is ranked below Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Thrissur.

The corporation officials, however, offered the lame excuse that certain parameters in the survey led to the city’s poor ranking.

“The P&T Colony not getting an open defecation-free status may have played a role in the city getting a low rank. But the parameters set in the survey are not at all ideal for Kochi. For instance, garbage dumping has come down drastically compared to last year. But these are not reflected in the ranking,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

The Mayor said the survey has some errors as it showed 75 divisions in the city instead of 74. “Citizens’ feedback is important in deciding the rank. But, on analysing the data, we found that they have taken feedback from just 629 people out of six lakh residents. We are clueless about the real parameters the officials used to decide the ranking,” she added.

This is the fifth edition of the survey that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016 to monitor the progress of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The cleanliness mission was launched on October 2, 2014, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Swachh Survekshan was introduced by the government with the objective of generating large-scale participation in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. It also aims at inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among cities towards becoming India’s cleanest city.