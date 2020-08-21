UST Global wins PMIK’s award for ‘Adopt a School’ initiative 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Digital transformation solutions company UST Global has won the Project Management Institute Kerala’s (PMIK) PMI Kerala Community Project of the Year Award, 2020 for its ‘Adopt a School’ initiative. Through the programme, the company adopts and supports government or government-aided schools in rural and financially backward communities.

The award recognises and honours significant initiatives undertaken towards improvement and well-being of the community. Speaking on this occasion, Sunil Balakrishnan, chief values officer, UST Global said, “The Adopt a School programme has been working towards infrastructure development of the schools, digitising the educational ecosystem, improving the employability of students.” The programme currently provides support to over 6,500 children across Kerala.