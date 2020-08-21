STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wearable edibles

Wanting to do something different, designer Deepthi Sanal started making fabrics from 
milk, aloe vera, orange and other natural substances. She is launching the same in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The world today swears by organic not only when it comes to food and sanitary products but also fabrics. Have you heard about fabrics made of milk, aloe vera, orange and other naturally available substances? Textiles made out these substances are becoming popular across the world for their durability, texture and compatibility with the skin. Introducing these fabrics in Kochi is designer Deepthi Sanal.

Deepthi, who wanted to do something different from the mundane, came to know about organic fabrics through her family friends. “For long, I had wanted to use different types of fabric to create clothes; something unusual,” she said. Her desire to be different prompted Deepthi to search the entire country for that special material. “It was during this time that I came across bamboo, which was already in vogue outside Kerala,” she said.

According to her, upon hearing about her search, a family friend who was into textiles contacted her. “The person wanted to introduce me to different types of materials. He had everything right from those made using banana fibre to the ones that had been manufactured using rose!” said Deepthi.

But rose, milk, aloe vera? According to Deepthi, the materials are made by extracting the natural fibres present in these substances. “Milk cotton is a type of fabric that is made with the casein powder found in milk. This type of cloth is also called milk fiber or casein fiber, and is mixed with several substances to provide it with a cotton-like texture and tensility. Hence, unlike cotton fabrics, it costs more,” she said.

According to the young designer, what sets these fabrics apart is their comfort level. “They are very soft materials. For example, in the case of clothes made from aloe vera fabric, the user will feel cool in a hot climate and warm in a cold one,” she said. Until now, I had been designing clothes for children using them. Now I am planning to introduce a line for the adults as well,” she said.

