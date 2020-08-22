15 boys among 18 who test positive at Kochi rehab home

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 18 inmates, including 15 boys, of Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan at Palluruthy here tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The test results of more than 40 people, including children, staff and other workers of the rehabilitation institution for street and working children, are yet to come, causing further worry. According to the health department, those who tested positive for the disease include one boy aged 10 years. The Don Bosco authorities said it is still not clear how the virus spread to the children at the institution.

“The staff and administrator of the institution used to go to nearby markets to buy vegetables, provisions and food every three days, which could have caused the spread. We also used to involve the children in close contact games,” said P D Thomas, executive director of Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan programme.

The institution’s administrator, who is a priest, was the first person to test positive for the disease. He had fever and cold and approached Lisie Hospital and his sample tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

“Some of the children also had Covid-19 symptoms like cold, cough and body pain since then,” said Thomas. After the priest tested positive, the Sneha Bhavan authorities informed the health department following which all inmates and staff were tested at a hospital in Kacheripady on Wednesday. After the positive cases were confirmed on Thursday, the asymptomatic children were separated on the directives of the health officials.

Ernakulam Additional District Medical Officer Sreedevi S said, “As of now, we have not declared the area as a containment zone though all treatment facilities have been set up there. A group of doctors including pediatricians have been visiting the place for the last two days. Presently, we are offering treatment to the infected persons at the place itself.”