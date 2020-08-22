165 new Covid cases, 89 recoveries in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Friday reported 165 new Covid-19 cases, of which 155 people were infected through local contact. The sources of infection of 14 people are unknown. As many as 89 people recovered on the day.Adding to health authorities’ concerns, over 50 cases were reported from the West Kochi area. The new cases include 14 from Palluruthy, 10 from Mattanchery, three from Fort Kochi and four from Chellanam. This apart, 18 inmates of Don Bosco Boys Home at Palluruthy, seven Navy personnel and four healthcare workers are also among the new patients.

The infected healthcare workers are a 23-year-old doctor who stays at Cheranalloor and works at a private hospital in Kochi, a 45-year-old healthcare worker who works at a private hospital in Perumbavoor, a 47-year-old Palarimangalam native who works in Thrissur and a 47-year-old Asha worker at Mattanchery.

The rising cases in Mulanthuruthy have also raised concern. On Friday, eight natives tested positive. “We have increased the antigen tests in the area,” said a health official.

Containment zones

Added

Local body Ward/Div

Kalloorkkad 2

Elanji 7

Vengola 5

Released

Pallipuram 4

Kochi Corp 42

Choornikkara 4

Kottuvally 21

Nellikuzhi 10, 16

Thrikkakara 8

One Covid death

Gopinathan, 63, of Pachalam, who was being treated for Covid-19 at Government MCH, Kalamassery, has passed away. The hospital authorities said he had heart ailments.