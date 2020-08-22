Four held for stabbing youth at Pathalam Junction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Eloor police on Friday arrested four persons who allegedly stabbed a youngster at Pathalam junction here on Wednesday. Eloor residents Ramyesh, 29, Rajesh, 24, Saravanan, 26, and Mahendran, 24 are the arrested. They were involved in criminal cases in the past. Two of them were arrested from their houses and the other two from Edappally, said the police.

Prasanth, 24, was stabbed on his thighs while chatting with a friend at Pathalam Junction. The accused came on two motorcycles, stabbed Prasanth and fled. The attack was an act of vengeance against the victim for having a fight with the accused a few months ago.Police had registered a case under various IPC sections, including Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).